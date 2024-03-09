New Jersey

Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Gloucester County, NJ

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews battled a heavy house fire in Gloucester County, New Jersey early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Woodbury just after 6 a.m.

NBC10 was on the scene, smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

