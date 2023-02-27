West Philadelphia

Firefighter Injured in Fall From Rowhome Roof

A Philadelphia firefighter suffered multiple injuries after falling from the roof of a two-story house in West Philadelphia on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia firefighter is recovering after falling from the roof of a home in West Philadelphia.

Firefighter Randy Ballinger, from the Philadelphia Fire Department's Ladder 13, reportedly fell from a roof while responding to a call along the 1100 block of S. Paxon street at about 7 a.m., on Saturday.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

"I saw a firefighter fall off the roof," neighbor Queen Carney told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle. "I saw numerous firemen around him and that's when I knew it was really bad."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ballinger remains in the hospital after suffering a concussion, collapsed lung and several broken bones.

"I wish Randy a complete and speedy recovery," Will Tung, a friend of Randy's and a fellow firefighter told NBC10. "I want to see him back in the firehouse. I want to see him back doing what he loves."

Seven people in a family were displaced by the fire, but no one else was injured during the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

snow 8 hours ago

Inches of Snow Could Fall for Some, While Others Get Only Rain

on air 5 hours ago

‘Passion About Philadelphia Sports': Jon Ritchie, Joe DeCamara Talk Hosting 94WIP Morning Show

An online fundraiser for Ballinger has already raised more than $62,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us