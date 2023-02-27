Firefighter Injured in Fall From Rowhome Roof

A Philadelphia firefighter is recovering after falling from the roof of a home in West Philadelphia.

Firefighter Randy Ballinger, from the Philadelphia Fire Department's Ladder 13, reportedly fell from a roof while responding to a call along the 1100 block of S. Paxon street at about 7 a.m., on Saturday.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

"I saw a firefighter fall off the roof," neighbor Queen Carney told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle. "I saw numerous firemen around him and that's when I knew it was really bad."

Ballinger remains in the hospital after suffering a concussion, collapsed lung and several broken bones.

"I wish Randy a complete and speedy recovery," Will Tung, a friend of Randy's and a fellow firefighter told NBC10. "I want to see him back in the firehouse. I want to see him back doing what he loves."

Seven people in a family were displaced by the fire, but no one else was injured during the incident.

An online fundraiser for Ballinger has already raised more than $62,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

