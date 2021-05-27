North Philadelphia

Firefighters Hurt When Engine Crashes Into North Philadelphia Building

The fire truck almost went through the building at the corner of Seventh Street and Girard Avenue when it crashed while responding to a fire call..

By NBC10 Staff

At least one firefighter was hurt in a crash involving a fire engine responding to a call along Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Police said firefighters and civilians were injured when Engine 29 crashed about three blocks from its Girard Avenue station. At least one firefighter could be seen getting removed from the rubble. Civilians, possibly inside another vehicle that also crashed, were also injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash happened at Seventh Street and Girard Avenue, and the fire truck nearly smashed through the entire first floor of the building.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SPRING CITY 2 hours ago

Chester County Gymnastics Coach Charged With 200 Counts of Child Porn

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania Will Lift COVID-19 Mask Mandate by June 28th

A cause for the crash was not immediately known. The crash occurred about 4 p.m.

The engine was headed to a report of a house fire when the crash happened, police said. The truck had its lights and sirens on at the time. Engine 29 is stationed at Fourth Street and Girard Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information as it becomes known.

A Philadelphia Fire Department engine crashed into and nearly through the first floor of a building at N. 7th Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia on Thursday. At least two people were injured.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us