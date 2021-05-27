At least one firefighter was hurt in a crash involving a fire engine responding to a call along Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Police said firefighters and civilians were injured when Engine 29 crashed about three blocks from its Girard Avenue station. At least one firefighter could be seen getting removed from the rubble. Civilians, possibly inside another vehicle that also crashed, were also injured.

The crash happened at Seventh Street and Girard Avenue, and the fire truck nearly smashed through the entire first floor of the building.

A cause for the crash was not immediately known. The crash occurred about 4 p.m.

The engine was headed to a report of a house fire when the crash happened, police said. The truck had its lights and sirens on at the time. Engine 29 is stationed at Fourth Street and Girard Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information as it becomes known.

