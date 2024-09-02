North Philadelphia

Firefighter hurt in North Philly house fire that left 10 displaced

An early morning fire at a property near the intersection of 22nd and Berks streets in North Philadelphia spread to three other properties, and, official said, a firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident

By Hayden Mitman

Officials said an investigation is ongoing -- and investigators haven't ruled out arson -- after an early morning fire at a property in North Philadelphia left a firefighter injured and 10 people displaced on Monday.

According to officials, the incident began at about 5:22 a.m., when a fire began inside an abandoned property near the intersection of 22nd and Berks streets in North Philadelphia.

Fire officials told NBC10 that the fire is believed to have spread to three other nearby properties.

It was placed under control by about 6:16 a.m., officials said.

Because of the destruction caused by the fire, 10 people have been displaced, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Also, according to police officials, one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries during this incident.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and, investigators told NBC10 that they haven't ruled out arson as a motive in this fire.

However, no arrests have been made, police officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

