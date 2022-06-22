A firefighter was injured and several people were displaced after a fire started at an apartment building and spread to multiple vacant homes in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at a three-story apartment building on the 4400 block of North Broad Street at 2:53 p.m. The flames then spread to three vacant homes along the 1300 block of Cayuga Street.

A responding firefighter was struck by debris. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the fire.

The fire was placed under control around 4 p.m. Officials say 20 to 25 people were displaced.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. A witness claimed they saw a man running from the apartment building after the fire began though investigators have not yet confirmed this. Witnesses also said squatters often stay in some of the vacant homes that were damaged.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.