The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning a veteran battalion chief who died on the job earlier this week.
Battalion Chief John Garrow died "Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty," the fire department said in a Tuesday evening post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Garrow was a 32-year veteran of the department.
His death was not related to a fire, a fire department spokesperson said.
"Our deepest condolences to his family," the fire department said. "Rest in Peace, Chief."
Funeral arrangements were pending as of late Tuesday.
