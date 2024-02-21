In Memoriam

‘Rest in peace, chief': Philly fire battalion chief dies while on duty

Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief John Garrow died while on duty on Feb. 19, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning a veteran battalion chief who died on the job earlier this week.

Battalion Chief John Garrow died "Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty," the fire department said in a Tuesday evening post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Garrow was a 32-year veteran of the department.

His death was not related to a fire, a fire department spokesperson said.

"Our deepest condolences to his family," the fire department said. "Rest in Peace, Chief."

Funeral arrangements were pending as of late Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Fire Department
