The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning a veteran battalion chief who died on the job earlier this week.

Battalion Chief John Garrow died "Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty," the fire department said in a Tuesday evening post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Garrow was a 32-year veteran of the department.

It's with profound sadness that we announce the death of another PFD member. Battalion Chief John Garrow passed away Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Chief Garrow spent 32 years with PFD. Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest in Peace, Chief. pic.twitter.com/pVQ4S81C0h — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 20, 2024

His death was not related to a fire, a fire department spokesperson said.

"Our deepest condolences to his family," the fire department said. "Rest in Peace, Chief."

Funeral arrangements were pending as of late Tuesday.