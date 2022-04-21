Fired Officer to be Charged for Assaulting Mom During Unrest, DA Says

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to announce the arrest of a fired city police officer for allegedly beating a woman in front of her toddler in October 2020, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The announcement will be livestreamed on this page at 2 p.m.

Rickia Young was beaten by police in front of her 2-year-old son while she was trying to pick up her nephew during civil unrest in West Philadelphia.

“I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again,” Rickia Young said during a press conference in September 2021.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officer Darren Kardos, 41, a seven-year veteran assigned to the 19th District, and Sgt. David Chisholm, 45, a 13-year veteran assigned to the 26th District, were both suspended and later fired in relation to the incident.

On Oct. 27, 2020, Young and her 2-year-old son were in her car picking up her 16-year-old nephew in West Philadelphia. Young was trying to get the teen out of the area during the second day of protests over the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.

Last year the city of Philadelphia said they would pay Young $2 million in damages.

It remains unclear which former officer would be charged by Krasner's office.