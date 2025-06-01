New Jersey

Black smoke seen for miles as warehouse burns in Camden, NJ

A fire that started at a one-story garage spread into a four-story warehouse on Sunday, June 1 and sent thick, black smoke into the air.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Black smoke could be seen for miles as a fire burns in southern New Jersey on Sunday.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 1 near the area of 17th and Carman streets in Camden, officials said.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire started in a one-story garage before it spread into a four-story warehouse.

NBC10 crews at the scene saw the New Jersey Fire Marshal and at least one fire truck as firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

