Fire That Led to Collapse Onto Fallen Firefighter Ruled Arson, Feds Say

The fire that led to the building collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in North Philadelphia on June 18 was intentionally set, federal investigators announced Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said they have a suspect in custody for the arson. More details are expected to be announced at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Williamson and five other people had to be pulled from the rubble when the building collapsed following the fire hours earlier at the same location on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood. Rescue efforts lasted hours.

Williamson, 51, was laid to rest Monday during a funeral Mass attended by hundreds of people. The lieutenant was a 27-year Philadelphia Fire Department veteran. He most recently worked at Ladder 18 in the Hunting Park neighborhood. He had one son, the city said.

Four other firefighters and a Licensing and Inspections Department inspector were also trapped, but rescued, Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said. The five were transported to Temple University hospital.

They were identified as:

Lt. Sylvester Burton, Fire Marshal

Lt. Clarence Johnson

Firefighter Dennis Daly

Firefighter Robert Brennan, Jr.

Thomas Rybakowski, Supervisor, Emergency Services Unit, L&I

City officials identified the firefighter killed in the building collapse, June 18, 2022, and exclusive footage obtained by NBC10 shows other firefighters rescued from the rubble.

Neighbors told NBC10 the three-story structure had a pizza shop on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors.

