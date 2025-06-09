Lehigh County

Fire tears through gentleman's club, apartment building in Coopersburg

Fire crews were working on Monday after a massive fire broke out at Silhouettes Showbar, a gentleman's club, in Coopersburg. Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

By Hayden Mitman

A massive fire was caught on camera as it tore through a gentleman's club in Coopersburg on Monday morning.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to Silhouettes Showbar, located along the 100 block of East Station Avenue in Coopersburg at about 12:01 a.m. on Monday for a fire there.

There are apartments above the bar at that location, officials said.

As of about 6 a.m. on Monday, officials have not said if anyone was injured in this incident.

According to the club's Facebook profile, it's been closed since May, 31, 2025 due to remodeling.

Fire officials have not yet provided further information on this incident, and have not detailed what may have started the fire.

But, an investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

