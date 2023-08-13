Fire tears through empty home in Kensington, damages nearby properties

Fire officials put out a fire early Sunday in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, that tore through an empty property and damaged two neighboring units.

According to officials, firefighters headed to the 1900 block of Lippincott Street after a report of a fire after midnight.

The scene was initially considered a heavy fire by first responders, however, officials said the fire was placed under control shortly before 1 a.m.

According to officials, no one was injured in this incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

