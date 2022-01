Firefighters are battling a fire that spread to multiple row homes in North Philadelphia.

The fire started at a home along the 2500 block of Marston Street late Monday afternoon. SkyForce10 was over the scene as flames spread to at least three homes. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roofs of the homes.

Officials have not yet revealed whether anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.