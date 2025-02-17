Philadelphia

Fire spreads from auto body garage to nearby houses, 5 forced from homes

The blaze spread from a Belfield Avenue garage to nearby houses on Feb. 17, 2025

An auto body garage fire that authorities say was intentionally set spread to nearby homes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze along Belfield Avenue -- between East Tulpehocken Street and East Walnut Lane -- shortly after midnight on Feb. 17, 2025.

The fire spread from the auto body garage -- where night command said the blaze was intentionally set -- to two surrounding homes.

No one was hurt, however, the fire displaced at least five people, authorities said.

The fire marshal would investigate the exact cause of the fire, authorities said.

