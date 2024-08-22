New Jersey

Fire significantly damaged home that tax records show belongs to a Flyers' player

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire that heavily damaged a home in Haddonfield, New Jersey Tuesday night.

At 11:39 p.m., Haddon Fire Company No. 1 was called to 500 block of Jobel Drive for a report of a dwelling fire, according to officials.

Crews reported heavy fire from the first floor and heavy smoke on the second and third floors. The first and second floors sustained significant damage.

The house was empty at the time of the fire. According to Haddonfield tax records, the home belongs to Flyers' star Travis Konecny and his wife.

The fire was placed under control within an hour. Two firefighters received minor burns that did not require hospital transport or treatment, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

