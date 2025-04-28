SEPTA line suspended because of fire near Manayunk Station

Service on a SEPTA train line is suspended Monday afternoon because of a fire near a station, according to the transit agency.

Riders who take the Manayunk-Norristown Regional Rail Line are dealing with travel issues because the line was suspended around 5 p.m.

According to SEPTA, there is fire department activity near the Manayunk Station.

SkyForce10 spotted a fire burning on Crescent Street just before 3 p.m.

Fire crews were on the scene working to put it out.

For alternate service options, the transit agency said to use the SEPTA Trip Planner.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.