Two kids were hurt and over a dozen neighbors were forced out of their homes after a fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Crews with the fire department were called to the 1900 block of South 65 Street just after 1:30 p.m. where they found wires down and a blaze impacting at least two homes, officials said.

Two young people were given medical care by first responders before they were taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

More than 80 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department were at the scene and it took 45 minutes to place the fire under control, officials reported.

"It was the scariest thing I ever, because it started in the house. I heard the bang. Then, when the next few minutes later, another bang and you seen the popping, everything, people screaming," a neighbor said.

The fire department believes that more than 12 people were displaced because of the fire, officials said.

NBC10 crews at the scene saw that the fire appeared to have caused damage to a convivence store as well as at least three homes.

One man who was working nearby said he heard a loud pop-like noise when a trolley passed by and ran to help a man who was on, what looked like, a dangerous wire.

"Literally froze, paused and dropped. At the same time, his shirt was on fire," Kenneth Clark explained. After, I kind of like, nudged him to the side first because I'm not going to touch him while he's on the wire. That's when I grabbed him and pulled his arm."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.