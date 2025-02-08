Fire leaves home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood charred

A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said crews received a call just before 12:30 a.m. about a fire along N. 9th St. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 1 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

NBC10

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.