Philadelphia

Fire leaves home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood charred

By Cherise Lynch

A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said crews received a call just before 12:30 a.m. about a fire along N. 9th St. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 1 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

