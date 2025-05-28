New Jersey

Charging e-bike battery sparks fire that destroys two homes in NJ: Officials

Officials said that after an investigation, it was determined that the fire originated from an e-bike battery being charged inside a bedroom.

By Cherise Lynch

An overnight fire sparked by a charging e-bike battery tore through two New Jersey homes early Wednesday, leaving eight residents displaced.

According to officials, around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the Hamilton Fire Division was called to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. in Hamilton Township for a house fire with people trapped. 

Officials said the first arriving units found a three-story duplex with fire on all three floors and a two-family home next door, which also had fire on all three floors.

All residents of both homes were able to get out safely, and crews were able to get the fire under control in 45 minutes, officials said.

Officials said two residents were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter received minor injuries from a fall while fighting the fire.

According to officials, both homes were left uninhabitable, and as a result, eight residents are now displaced.

Officials said after an investigation by the Hamilton Fire Marshals Office and the Hamilton Police Division, it was determined that the fire originated from an e-bike battery being charged inside a bedroom.

