Fire burns through units at New Jersey storage facility, leaves one person injured

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a storage facility in South Jersey on Friday.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of an Extra Space Storage in Pennsauken, located on the 7400 block of Route 130 South. Smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighters hosed down the area and cut their way into storage units.

Pennsauken Fire Department shared that the crews had responded around 5:34 p.m., and the fire involved twelve self-storage units.

Officials said first responders transported one person to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Pennsauken Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.