New Jersey

Fire burns through units at New Jersey storage facility, leaves one person injured

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a storage facility in South Jersey on Friday.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of an Extra Space Storage in Pennsauken, located on the 7400 block of Route 130 South. Smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighters hosed down the area and cut their way into storage units.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

NBC10
NBC10

Pennsauken Fire Department shared that the crews had responded around 5:34 p.m., and the fire involved twelve self-storage units.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said first responders transported one person to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Pennsauken Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Philly Bike Expo shifts into high gear this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Philly live Feb 28

‘Gardens of Tomorrow' bloom at 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show: Your guide

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseySouth Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us