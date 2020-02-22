fire

Fire Engulfs Row Homes in West Philadelphia

The blaze reached at least eight houses

Firefighters stand on rooftops after a blaze broke out in a neighborhood of row homes in West Philadelphia.
Firefighters stand on rooftops after a blaze broke out in a neighborhood of row homes in West Philadelphia.

Multiple row homes caught fire in West Philadelphia late Saturday morning.

The blaze at a neighborhood of two-story row homes began shortly before noon near the intersection of 61st and Walnut Streets. The fire reached at least eight houses.

Neighbors stood outside and looked on as firefighters doused the houses with water, sending thick smoke into the air. The blaze was placed under control around 12:30 p.m.

Workers with the Red Cross were on location to assist displaced residents.

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

