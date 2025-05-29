Volunteer fire dept. shut down in Darby Township after tempers flare at meeting

The Goodwill Fire Company was shut down by police last week after a meeting between members got heated, and now residents say they are concerned about who is going to be around to put out fires in the area.

According to Dan Assal, the interim president of the fire company, police showed up to their meeting at their station located at 719 W. Cooke Avenue in Glenolden, last Thursday, May 22, after tempers flared between members and took their fire trucks.

Assal said there was a “festering problem” that was “blown out of proportion” at the meeting. Assal said the meeting became tense due to disagreements with the former president, who ended up leaving the meeting.

"Here they come in with an armed camp, totally prepared for war," Assal recalled. "We’re sitting there like bumps on a log. What’s going on? We’re taking your trucks. Why? You don’t need to know. That’s what we were told."

Darby Township police told NBC10 they issued an "out of service" designation and confiscated Goodwill's fire trucks because of the "inability of the all-volunteer fire company to adequately respond to service calls with fully trained and certified operators and engineers with the fire apparatus in use at the station."

The statement went on to say, the engines – which are owned by the township – were moved “by certified drivers to a location under the control of the township to prevent any potential damage and available for use if needed by the Township.”

Assal said the company has 12 volunteer firefighters and could always use more. The company also keeps an advertisement outside the station saying they need more firefighters.

"They’re hanging their hat on the fact that we don’t have enough qualified members to do what we’re supposed to do. We know what we’re supposed to do," he said.

The fire trucks taken by the town are already owned by them, Assal said, as the company is in a mutual aid agreement with the Darby Township Fire Department fore fire and emergency responses.

Assal said he believes the confiscation is about more than the staffing issues.

"The fire company has for years not been treated with any respect. None of them have," he said. "Unfortunately, we’re in the same boat as a lot of other fire companies with limited manpower."

"Nobody wanted to step up and volunteer. I have done it all my life. Look at my age. I’m not exactly 29 anymore," Assal added.

James Firpi, who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years, said he is concerned about the future of the Goodwill Fire Company.

"They seem like a bunch of friendly guys. They knew what they were doing," he said. "It impacts the entire community. Where are you going to get a company to come around here to put fires out when this one is shut down?"

NBC 10 reached out to the township for further comment Wednesday regarding Assal’s statements. Township solicitor Mike Pierce responded via email, indicating no additional commentary would be provided and “the Township stands by the statements in the press release.”

Assal said there is an upcoming meeting on what happens next.

It is not clear when or if the trucks will get returned to Goodwill.