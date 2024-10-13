Fire damages vehicles at Delaware apple festival

Fire officials in Delaware said a vehicle fire in the parking lot of an apple festival in Bridgeville spread to damage more than a dozen other vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, a vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, that was taking place along the 18000 block of Wesley Church Road.

Officials said that, an investigation into the incident found that a fire originated in a single vehicle and spread to cause damage to 13 other vehicles in the parking lot.

Damages to vehicles ranged from minor to severe, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing, though officials said the fire likely caused about $300,000 in damages.

Anyone who many have information about this incident is asked to contact the Sussex Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-856-5600.