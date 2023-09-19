Northeast Philadelphia

Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at Northeast Philly rehab center

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews could be seen outside a Northeast Philadelphia rehabilitation center Tuesday morning due to some sort of hazmat situation.

The incident played out before daybreak Tuesday at St. John Neumann Center along Roosevelt Boulevard in the Bustleton section.

"St. John Neumann Center is a 226 bed skilled nursing facility located in Northeast Philadelphia," the facility's website says.

Philadelphia firefighters didn't immediately reveal the cause for the response, nor did they say if anyone needed to be evacuated from the health facility.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 has a crew on the scene and we hope to update this story with further details.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us