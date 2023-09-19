Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at Northeast Philly rehab center

Fire crews could be seen outside a Northeast Philadelphia rehabilitation center Tuesday morning due to some sort of hazmat situation.

The incident played out before daybreak Tuesday at St. John Neumann Center along Roosevelt Boulevard in the Bustleton section.

"St. John Neumann Center is a 226 bed skilled nursing facility located in Northeast Philadelphia," the facility's website says.

Philadelphia firefighters didn't immediately reveal the cause for the response, nor did they say if anyone needed to be evacuated from the health facility.

NBC10 has a crew on the scene and we hope to update this story with further details.