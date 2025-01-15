New Jersey

Fire crews respond to 2 alarm house fire in Maple Shade, NJ

An early morning house fire in Woodlawn, New Jersey kept fire crews busy on Wednesday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews in New Jersey are investigating after dozens of firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire at a home in Maple Shade, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

According to officials in New Jersey, the incident kicked off at about 5:24 a.m., when crews responded to a fire that happened at a property along the unit block of East Woodlawn Avenue in Maple Shade, NJ.

Officials said that it took fire crews a little over an hour to get the fire under control. But, by about 6:32 a.m., fire officials said the fire had been placed under control.

Also, officials said no one was injured in this incident.

But, they have not yet said what may have started the fire.

But, fire officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

