Cobbs Creek

2 people hospitalized after flames tear through West Philly rowhome

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a fire tore through a rowhome along Walton Avenue in West Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section on Sunday morning, officials said.

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews were working on Sunday morning as a fire in a rowhome in West Philly saw one person leap from a second floor window and left two people hospitalized, officials said.

As of about 10 a.m., fire officials said a fire at a rowhome, located along the 5600 block of Walton Avenue, in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia, was under control after it tore through the building earlier in the day.

NBC10's crews at the scene spotted one person being taken away by an ambulance as crews worked to extinguish the flames on Sunday morning.

In a Sunday morning update, officials said crews were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. smoke pouring from the two-story rowhouse.

One person jumped from the second-floor window and, officials said, that person and one other were taken to nearby hospitals after being injured in this incident.

Officials have not yet said how severe their injuries may be, nor have they said what may have caused the fire.

But, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

