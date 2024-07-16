A fire chief in Delaware County resigned after officials said he made a social media post about former president Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

The Borough of Prospect Park said James Simmonds made “grossly inappropriate” comments expressing approval for what happened.

“After a brief time considering his comment, Mr. Simmonds reached the conclusion that his comment was inappropriate and that the best course of action was to resign his position as Fire Marshal of the Borough of Prospect Park,” the borough said in a post on Facebook.

Simmonds served as both the Prospect Park fire chief and marshal.

The Prospect Park Fire Company Board of Trustees said it was deeply saddened to see his comments and does not condone his behavior.

“The Prospect Park Fire Company Board of Trustees met the evening of July 14th stemming from an incident where ill-mannered remarks were made on social media by former Chief James Simmonds regarding the tragic events…in western Pennsylvania,” a statement posted to Facebook by the Prospect Park Fire Company read.

“We are deeply saddened by Chief Simmonds comments and agreed that it would be best if he stepped down in his role as Chief,” Chairman Joe Magee said.

The post in question that Simmonds posted is no longer up but was screenshotted and has been circulating.

The post allegedly had the words to a popular meme that was circulating after the shooting that may have suggested the shooter should have been more accurate, according to Philadelphia Magazine.