Live: Firefighters Battle Blaze in Chestnut Hill

The fire burned Tuesday morning along the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue

By Dan Stamm

Thick smoke could be seen rising from a burning building in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue, near Gravers Lane, around 3:30 a.m. and it continued to burn for hours.

Around 5:30 a.m., SkyForce10 captured flames and thick white smoke coming from the roof of a multi-use building as firefighters doused the flames with water. Firefighters attacked the flames from ladders on trucks and a hose run onto a neighboring roof.

Philadelphia fire radio said there were no reported injuries.

The full extent of damage to the building isn't known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

