Fire burns through Kensington rowhouse

Firefighters responded to a vacant home along the 3400 block of Braddock Street early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a burning building on Braddock Street in Kensington, early Monday.
A fire at a vacant home in Kensington sent smoke throughout the neighborhood early Monday.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a rowhouse along the 3400 block of Braddock Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters noted that the home was "fully engulfed" in flame when crews arrived to extinguish the one-alarm fire.

By 8 a.m., the fire had been placed under control and, officials said, there were no injuries to any firefighters or anyone else during this incident.

