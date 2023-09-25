Fire burns through Kensington rowhouse

A fire at a vacant home in Kensington sent smoke throughout the neighborhood early Monday.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a rowhouse along the 3400 block of Braddock Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters noted that the home was "fully engulfed" in flame when crews arrived to extinguish the one-alarm fire.

By 8 a.m., the fire had been placed under control and, officials said, there were no injuries to any firefighters or anyone else during this incident.

