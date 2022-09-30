Mercer County

Fire Burns at NJ Senior and Community Center

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the Ewing Senior & Community Center in Mercer County Friday morning

By Dan Stamm

A fire destroyed part of the roof of a New Jersey community building and senior center Friday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the Ewing Senior & Community Center on Ferry Road in Ewing, Mercer County, as SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:15 a.m. Part of the roof appeared to have caved in.

"Emergency personnel are currently operating at a large fire at the Ewing Community Center," the Ewing Police Department wrote on Facebook.

It wasn't clear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

No word yet on the full extent of damage to the center, which "is the home base for senior activities," according to its website.

Police warned people in the area to avoid Parkway Avenue and Lower Ferry Road as they closed those roads while "we work to get control of the situation."

