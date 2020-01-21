Fire Erupts at Montgomery County Apartment Complex

What to Know Fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Sherry Lake Apartment Homes complex in Whitemarsh Township.

Firefighters poured water onto the flames as smoke poured into the cold air.

No injuries have been reported.

Flames jumped and smoke poured from a Montgomery County apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. at the Sherry Lake Apartment Homes along Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the flames. By 10:45 a.m., smoke continued to pour out of the charred building, but the flames appeared to be vastly diminished.

No injuries have been reported in the one-alarm blaze, county dispatchers said.

Residents have been evacuated from the building. The roof of the building was gone, units appearing to be gutted.

This apartment complex fire comes just hours after residents of a Blackwood, New Jersey, complex were forced out into the cold in the middle of the night.

This story is developing and will be updated.