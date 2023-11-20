Fire burns at abandoned Northeast Philly warehouse

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from a burning warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood before daybreak Monday morning.

The abandoned three-story building caught fire along Frankford Avenue, near Torresdale Avenue, around 4 a.m.

Orange flames and smoke could be seen coming from the burning building.

The blaze was placed under control before 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said, as fire crews continued to battle hot spots.

Firefighters didn't reveal any immediate injuries from the fire or a cause for the blaze.