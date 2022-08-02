Fire Breaks Out at West Philly House Full of Gasoline Jugs

Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at an abandoned rowhouse in West Philadelphia where dozens of one-gallon jugs of gasoline were found Monday night in what officials called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre."

More than 150 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor of an abandoned, partially burned-out rowhome on the 100 block of North 59th Street, police said Monday night.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, as emergency workers were trying to get the jugs out of the house, a fire broke out. It is unclear what caused the flames to begin. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly before noon, but a family of seven were forced to evacuate because of the blaze. Two other adjacent rowhomes were also being investigated for fire damage.

An exact cause of the flames was not immediately known.

Investigators found the jugs after police received a 911 call for a strong smell of gasoline coming from inside the residence around 8 p.m.

SkyForce10 was overhead as hazmat crews responded to the scene shortly after.

Members of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. and Licenses and Inspections worked through the evening to get the containers removed.

“A very volatile, dangerous situation for 154 gallons [of gasoline], all in separate one-gallon milk containers, inside of a property, in a residential neighborhood – what a fire hazard that is,” Small said.

Police said detectives were speaking with a 37-year-old person of interest. According to Small, the man used to live in the house before it caught on fire in March of this year.

Small said the man was in the area at the time of the discovery Monday night, and he's known to frequent the property.

Small said law enforcement will conduct a joint investigation to see why the more-than 154 jugs of gasoline were in the home, and how it was acquired.

“Is it stolen? Was it possibly going to be used for arson? We’re not certain at this time," Small said.

“Bizarre and dangerous!” 154 one gallon milk jugs filled with gasoline inside a vacant home in West Philadelphia. Police trying to figure out why they are there. Arson or selling gasoline since prices are so high are two theories by police. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Ymqo7BiYnh — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) August 2, 2022

Detectives were also looking into the possibility the gas may have been for sale.

Adjoining homes were evacuated during the incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police and hazmat crews were seen leaving the area early Tuesday morning.