Large junkyard fire in Camden sends black smoke into the air

A large fire at a junkyard in Camden, New Jersey, is sending black smoke into the air.

Léelo en español aquí

According to a spokesperson with the city of Camden, the fire is happening on the 1400 block of South Front Street.

ALERT – Fire

There is an active fire at 1400 South Front Street in Camden. The City of Camden Fire Department is on site. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/x8jWPm1acN — City of Camden Gov (@CityofCamdenGov) February 21, 2025

The city of Camden Fire Department is on scene responding to the fire, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the fire around 5:30 p.m. where large black smoke clouds could be seen coming from what looked like a building in the junkyard.

Neighbors are being urged to avoid the area.