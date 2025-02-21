New Jersey

Large junkyard fire in Camden sends black smoke into the air

By Emily Rose Grassi

A large fire at a junkyard in Camden, New Jersey, is sending black smoke into the air.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Camden, the fire is happening on the 1400 block of South Front Street.

The city of Camden Fire Department is on scene responding to the fire, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the fire around 5:30 p.m. where large black smoke clouds could be seen coming from what looked like a building in the junkyard.

Neighbors are being urged to avoid the area.

