Pennsylvania

Lanes closed on Rt. 422 because of brush fire near Oaks exit

By Emily Rose Grassi

A brush fire has closed a portion of Route 422 in Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to officials in Montgomery County.

The fire is happening just east of the Oaks exit off of Rt. 422 in Lower Providence Township, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Eastbound lanes of Rt. 422 are closed as crews work to battle the fire.

NBC10's Valley Forge Casino camera captured the scene where a large amount of smoke could be seen in the area.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us