A brush fire has closed a portion of Route 422 in Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to officials in Montgomery County.

The fire is happening just east of the Oaks exit off of Rt. 422 in Lower Providence Township, officials said.

Eastbound lanes of Rt. 422 are closed as crews work to battle the fire.

NBC10's Valley Forge Casino camera captured the scene where a large amount of smoke could be seen in the area.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.