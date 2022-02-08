Final Suspect Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot 18 Times

U.S. Marshals arrested the final suspect in the execution-style murder of a 14-year-old boy who was chased and shot 18 times in Philadelphia last year.

Jahlil Williams, 23, was arrested Tuesday around 8 a.m. in Atlanta, Georgia. Williams was wanted in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson. A homicide warrant for Williams was issued on Dec. 1, 2021. On Monday, Georgia State Patrol SWAT executed a search warrant at an Atlanta home where they believed Williams was staying. Williams was then arrested without incident inside the home.

Williams was transported to the Fulton County jail where he awaits extradition back to Philadelphia.

“The arrest of Jahlil Williams, the 4th perpetrator involved in this horrific shooting, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Philadelphia Police Department, to bring fugitives to justice from anywhere in the world,” Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday. “Our sincere hope is that this arrest will help bring some semblance of closure to the Jefferson family, and to Samir’s fellow 9th graders who were impacted by this senseless murder.”

Williams is the fourth and final suspect arrested in Jefferson's murder.

Haneef Roberson, 20, was arrested in Oakwood, Georgia, in January.

In December, two other men, Quadir Johnson, 21, and Kyair Garnett, 21, were also arrested and charged in the teen's murder.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Garnett is also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of automobile. Garnett had an outstanding bench warrant out of Montgomery County at the time of his arrest, officials said.

On November 29, 2021, Samir Jefferson was standing on the corner of Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in the Feltonville neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Monday waiting for a bus when multiple gunmen exited a vehicle, approached him and opened fire.

Samir fled as the gunmen chased him and fired at least 36 shots. The 14-year-old was shot at least 18 times throughout his body and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being chased and shot 18 times by gunmen in Philadelphia is demanding justice. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the latest on the investigation.

Samir's sister -- who asked not to be named -- told NBC10 that her family was heartbroken as her mother "lost her youngest son."

"It's really not going to be the same without my little brother because he really brung joy to our family," she said.

Photo supplied by family

The gunmen fled in a vehicle. A vehicle matching that description was stopped by police at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerville Avenue.

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being chased and shot 18 times by gunmen in Philadelphia is demanding justice. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the latest on the investigation.

Samir's family called for justice and the arrest of his killers.

“What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else’s child?" asked one of Samir's family members.

Despite the arrests, police have not revealed a motive in the shooting.

Samir's murder was one of 562 homicides in Philadelphia last year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in the city.

This is where 14-yo Samir Jefferson was shot more than a dozen times yesterday afternoon. Neighbors + complete strangers came to the scene angry, disturbed + demanding action. My colleague @MiguelMValle spoke to Samir’s family. We’ll have more @NBCPhiladelphia @ 4, 5 + 6PM. pic.twitter.com/rBLUJBRQZ2 — Rosemary Connors (@RosemaryConnors) November 30, 2021

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.