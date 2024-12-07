Man shot, woman hurt after being attacked by group at Freddie's Bar & Grill in Allentown

A man and a woman were at a Lehigh County bar early on Saturday morning when they got into an argument with a group of people that led to the man being shot, according to the Allentown Police Department.

The incident unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. at Freddie's Bar & Grill on the 200 block of East Hamilton Street in Allentown, police said.

The 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were inside the bar when a group of people showed up and started an argument with them, according to investigators.

The two people and the group all went outside where the group is accused of attacking the man and woman, police said.

One person in the group pulled out a gun and shot it in the direction of the man and woman, hitting the man, according to officials.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his body, police said. Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.