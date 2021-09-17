Fight on Makenna Foundation Hosts Third Annual Bite for the Fight Food Festival on Saturday, September 25

The Fight on Makenna Foundation presents its third annual Bite for the Fight food festival on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Kimberton Fair Grounds in Phoenixville, PA. Philadelphia area’s premier culinary event raises money and awareness for families facing pediatric cancer.

Bite for the Fight attendees will have the opportunity to sample food from over 30 top local restaurants from the Delaware Valley region and vote for the “Best Bite.” The event will also feature an assortment of craft beers, fine wines, and cocktails served by local craft distilleries. Guests will experience a wealth of live entertainment from Philadelphia’s very own, Aunt Mary Pat, special culinary guests, and musical artists. Furthermore, attendees who are interested in donating to the Fight on Makenna Foundation can participate in the silent auction, in-person or virtually, for the chance to win various prizes and experiences from local Philadelphia businesses and organizations.

General Admission tickets for the event are available for purchase for $85, and guests must be at least 21 years old. Tickets and sponsorships for the event can be purchased via www.biteforthefight.com.

Follow the event on Facebook @Bite4theFight and other social media networks for more information and updates. To donate to the Fight on Makenna Foundation, visit www.fightonmakenna.org.

Photos: 2019 Bite for the Fight Event