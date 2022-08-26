Fight at Pa. High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Pennsylvania high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said.

The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.

Someone also called 911 to report a shooting at the game, but that report was not accurate, Bernhardt said.

“There were reports of a shooting at tonight's Monsignor Bonner/Upper Darby Football game. These reports are FALSE,” Upper Darby police tweeted around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The field was cleared after the crowd ran and the game was called off. There are no known injuries as a result of the incident, Bernhardt added.

“Please do not come to the area of the high school,” Upper Darby police continued in a tweet. “We will keep everyone updated.”