Philadelphia's official FIFA World Cup poster revealed at Flower Show

Something big bloomed at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 held a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, to reveal the official host city poster design for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The poster was presented through a floral interpretation at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's flower show inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930, it has always been a tradition for FIFA to design an official poster for each edition of the tournament. But for the first time, FIFA World Cup will feature unique posters created for each of the 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Philadelphia is the first host city to unveil its poster design.

"We understood the significance of the moment and what this host city poster represents. And so we decided to run a statewide design contest," said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Kane shared that they received over 400 submissions, and then FIFA was given the opportunity to select the finalist.

The finalists hail from all over the Philadelphia region. Ultimately, Nick McClintock of Pittsburgh was the winning artist.

"His design really captures everything we hoped for FIFA World Cup 2026," Kane said. "And his work tells the story of Pennsylvania values, of tolerance, freedom and progress and we are so proud to showcase that to the world."

"I've been creating digital art basically since the first time I touched a computer," McClintock shared. "And for me, the thrill has always been seeing my designs come to life off the screen seeing it in print, seeing it in person and this brings that to a whole new level."

The Philadelphia World Cup poster will remain on display at the Flower Show until March 9, 2025.

June through July 2026, Philadelphia will host matches at Lincoln Financial Field, culminating in a knockout stage match on July 4, 2026. The World Cup FanFest will also run through July 17, giving soccer fans a great place to meet up, watch matches and celebrate victories.