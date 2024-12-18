Philadelphia

FIFA Club World Cup tickets for Philly on presale now for 48 hours

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

An exclusive presale is happening now for FIFA fans to secure their seats for FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

A 48-hour presale window is open starting Tuesday, December 17, 2024, for the 12 host venues.

The regular sale will start on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST and will run through January 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. EST.

It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches. General public tickets start at $30 in Category 4, with prices varying by match.

The matches in Philadelphia run through June 16, 2025, through June 26, 2025, and will be held at the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

General public sales will follow the following staggered approach:

Group A and B matches10:00 EST
Group C and D matches15:00 EST
Group E and F matches17:00 EST
Group G and H matches13:00 EST

Club fans will have access to a secured quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match.

Philly is also preparing for 2026 when the Lincoln Financial Field will be hosting FIFA World Cup games.

