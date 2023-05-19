Fiery Crash as Pickup Truck Slams Into NJ Building

A pickup truck slammed into a building at a car sales business in Cumberland County, New Jersey, Friday morning.

As SkyForce10 hovered over AG Auto Group at North Delsea Drive and Garden Road in Vineland just before 7 a.m., you could see the truck still partially in the outer walls of a building with a street sign knocked down onto the parking lot.

It appeared that the truck and building partially had caught fire as both were charred.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Officials didn't immediately give NBC10 any details about what led to the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.