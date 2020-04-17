Field Hospital Opens at Temple University’s Liacouras Center

The field hospital established at Temple University's Liacouras Center opened Thursday, but city officials cautioned hospitals that reach capacity to not send patients there as a first option, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Thursday that in the Philadelphia region, 1,541 people with COVID-19 are being care for in a hospital. About 33% of regular hospital beds and 29% of intensive care unit bed in hospitals across the five-county region are available, he said.

"Some hospitals in the region have had more patients relative to their size than others, so some hospitals in the region are or at or near capacity – especially for intensive care unit beds," Farley said. "There may be hospitals needing to transfer or diverts patients to other (hospitals)."

Farley did not identify which hospitals are at or near capacity.

Read more about the Liacouras Center field hospital at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.