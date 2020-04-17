Philadelphia

Field Hospital Opens at Temple University’s Liacouras Center

About 33% of regular hospital beds and 29% of intensive care unit bed in hospitals across the Philadelphia region are available, the city's health commissioner said

By John George | Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

The field hospital established at Temple University's Liacouras Center opened Thursday, but city officials cautioned hospitals that reach capacity to not send patients there as a first option, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Thursday that in the Philadelphia region, 1,541 people with COVID-19 are being care for in a hospital. About 33% of regular hospital beds and 29% of intensive care unit bed in hospitals across the five-county region are available, he said.

"Some hospitals in the region have had more patients relative to their size than others, so some hospitals in the region are or at or near capacity – especially for intensive care unit beds," Farley said. "There may be hospitals needing to transfer or diverts patients to other (hospitals)."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Cherry Hill 42 mins ago

Body Found in Burned-Out Car in Cherry Hill Dealership Parking Lot

SEPTA 10 hours ago

Some Workers Who Ride SEPTA Report Overcrowding and Lack of Masks

Farley did not identify which hospitals are at or near capacity.

Read more about the Liacouras Center field hospital at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiacoronavirusTemple UniversityLiacouras Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us