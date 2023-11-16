From Toy Story to Frosty, you can check out dozens of decked out trees this weekend. You may even be able to save yourself from decorating and take home one of the decorated trees all for charity.

Lulu Shriners is hosting the FEZtival of Trees and Lights again this year. The event will have a model train, activities for kids and a magical forest filled with 50 uniquely decorated trees.

The trees are sponsored by various companies, restaurants and businesses. They are all decorated with special themes, everything from Barbie to a shore theme.

These trees are not only to be admired, but you could take one home if you're lucky enough to win the raffle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Visitors sometimes drop multiple tickets for multiple trees and Santa Claus told NBC10 that every year there have been winners who have brought home more than one.

He may be far from his workshop while he's in Plymouth Meeting, but Santa is always on the job.

You can take free pictures with Santa and his sleigh while you're there!

Santa said he'll miss out on some sleep, but it's definitely worth it.

"Come December 26, Santa will catch up on all his sleep," he said.

The FEZtival opens Thursday, November 16 at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. On Friday, it will have the same hours.

On Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don't forget to check in with Mrs. Claus on Sunday, November 19 for a free story time with her from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.