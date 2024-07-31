Feds charge 8 tied to alleged murder-for-hire ‘Omerta' gang in Philadelphia

The United States Attorney's Office has announced the indictment of eight people for their alleged roles in a Philadelphia-based gang known as "Omerta," that, officials claim, committed murders, engaged in murder-for-hire, counterfeiting, money laundering, illegal gambling, drug trafficking and other crimes.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline Romero, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced charges against eight people for a litany of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit counterfeiting, and mail and wire fraud.

Those charged were:

Jahlil Williams, aka “Bill,” “25th Street Bill,” “Kill Bill,” age 25.

Rakiem Savage, aka “Roc,” “Fat Roc,” “roc30st_,” age 26.

Kyair Garnett, aka “Ky Jefe,” “Jefe,” age 23.

Haneef Roberson, aka “Haneef Robinson-Tucker,” “Neef,” “Black Neef,” “BlackNeef25st,” age 23.

Biheis Moore, aka “Heis,” “Klay,” “klay_30st,” “heis.30st,” age 24.

Rakiem King, aka “Cat,” “Hellcat,” “Hellcat30st,” age 25.

Ward Roberts, aka “Rob,” “YoungWard25,” age 25.

Harry Draper, aka “Coach,” “Unk,” age 46.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to an indictment, all eight of those charged were "part of a racketeering enterprise that was engaged in murder, murder for hire, shootings, firearm possession, counterfeiting, money laundering, illegal gambling, robbery, drug trafficking and mail and wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief payments."

Officials allege that, from 2018 through 2023, these individuals acted as part of a gang known as "Omerta," based in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood and associated with a larger gang in the city known as "Zoo Gang."

As part of this gang, officials allege these individuals, engaged in fraud, murder and other acts of violence "to enrich their enterprise, protect their gang territory and their reputation."

Specifically, the U.S. Attorney's Office claims in September of 2021, members of this alleged conspiracy murdered an individual and shot two other women in a murder-for-hire gone wrong.

Then, in November 2021, officials claim members of the conspiracy murdered a 14-year-old boy "on a street corner in broad daylight because they felt he had either mocked their gang or was related to someone who killed one of their gang members."

To fund Omerta, officials allege these individuals committed over $1.5 million worth of counterfeiting "by visiting stores throughout Pennsylvania and up and down the eastern seaboard to illegally change counterfeit currency for U.S. currency."

Police also allege that members of the Omerta gang filed fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications and received over $443,000 in funds.