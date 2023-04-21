gun violence

Gunfire From Group of Teens Strikes FedEx Truck, Philly Police Say

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A FedEx delivery truck was struck by bullets in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night and police believe the gunfire came from a group of teens gathered nearby.

It all played out around 11 p.m. near Van Kirk and Crystal streets in the Lawncrest section of the city.

At least 10 shots were fired, four of them hitting the van, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. At least two bullets hit the windshield, but luckily missed the driver, who escaped unharmed.

gun violence 18 hours ago

Teen Killed, 12-Year-Old Hurt as More Kids Are Shot in Philadelphia

shootings Apr 19

Common Mistakes, Uncommon Reactions at Center of 3 Deadly Shootings

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Witnesses told police that about 15 to 20 teens were seen in the area in the moments before the gunfire, Small said. Some in that group opened fire.

A motive for the shooting wasn't clear, Small said. It appeared nothing was taken from the van.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencenotheast philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us