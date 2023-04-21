Gunfire From Group of Teens Strikes FedEx Truck, Philly Police Say

A FedEx delivery truck was struck by bullets in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night and police believe the gunfire came from a group of teens gathered nearby.

It all played out around 11 p.m. near Van Kirk and Crystal streets in the Lawncrest section of the city.

At least 10 shots were fired, four of them hitting the van, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. At least two bullets hit the windshield, but luckily missed the driver, who escaped unharmed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Witnesses told police that about 15 to 20 teens were seen in the area in the moments before the gunfire, Small said. Some in that group opened fire.

A motive for the shooting wasn't clear, Small said. It appeared nothing was taken from the van.