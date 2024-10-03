An early morning crash involving a FedEx truck and a second tractor-trailer shut down lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Springfield Township, Burlington County, early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike north of Interchange 5 – CR 541 (Springfield Township), officials said.

The crash closed two southbound lanes of the three-lane highway. SkyForce10 was over the scene and showed a jack-knifed FedEx tractor trailer, piles of boxes on the road, a second truck involved in the crash and traffic slowly getting by on the shoulder of the highway.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.