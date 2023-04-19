SUV With Bullet Holes in It Crashes Wrong Way on I-76 After Shooting in FDR Park

A shooting in South Philadelphia's FDR Park ended in a wrong-way crash on the Schuylkill Expressway early Wednesday. One of the vehicles had at least eight bullet holes in it and a person injured inside.

"This could have been a lot worse," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers initially responded to FDR Park off Pattison Avenue around 3 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting, Small said.

"When police went to that location they did not initially find the scene, however, they did find a scene on the westbound lanes of I-76 where they found two vehicles involved in an accident," Small said.

The crashed Ford Explorer had about eight bullet holes in it and a man in his 20s bleeding from a gunshot wound to his neck in the backseat, Small said.

Police rushed that man to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Small said.

In the other car -- an Infiniti sedan -- was a man in his 20s who had a gun on him, Small said.

Police said it all started with a fight in FDR Park that escalated into a shooting where at least 18 bullets were fired.

Police said they only found evidence of shots being fired in FDR Park and not on I-76.

A tow truck driver told police that he saw the drivers who fled the shooting scene driving at a high-rate of speed eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-76 before crashing.

The Schuylkill Expressway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken in for questioning, Small said. The woman driving the SUV was being called a "witness."

This story is developing and will be updated.