FBI Wanted to Arrest Epstein at Beauty Pageant 1 Year Before Plea Deal Cut

Epstein was judging the pageant in the Virgin Islands

1154618940
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images (File)

The FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein while he was judging a beauty pageant in the Virgin Islands seven months before he signed a non-prosecution deal that shielded him from federal sex crime charges, a Justice Department report says.

The 347-page report obtained by NBC News expands on an executive summary released Thursday of a probe into a more than decade-old sex abuse investigation of Epstein

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility found that former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who oversaw the case when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida in the mid-2000s, exercised “poor judgment” but did not engage in misconduct.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus restrictions 2 hours ago

Philly Planning Tighter Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Spike

South Philadelphia 6 mins ago

3 Teens Shot in Grays Ferry

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us