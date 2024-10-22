FBI seeks pro-Palestine protestor who tried to burn Pa. DOD contactor's building

Law enforcement officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are seeking help to identify an individual who, they say, spray painted antisemitic phrases on a building owned by a Department of Defense contractor before the individual attempted to burn the building down.

According to the FBI, the same building was targeted twice.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of June 4, 2024, when an individual was caught on surveillance cameras writing "For the martyrs," "Escalate 4 Rafah," and "Free Palestine" on the building of a Department of Defense contractor located along Science Park Road in State College, Pa.

The individual tried to enter the building at that time, but the FBI said in a statement that they fled when confronted by security.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then, on June 9, 2024, the FBI believes the same individual returned to that same building to write "Intifada is here" and an inverted red triangle on the structure before dousing the area in a flammable liquid.

Officials said that the area where the fluid was poured included a compressed natural gas pipeline, a natural gas generator and a nearby transformer, all within close proximity to the building.

Before the suspect fled on foot, officials claim, that the person set fire to the liquid.

Officials described the individual sought in these incidents as being between five-foot-nine-inches and six-feet tall, with longer blond or light brown hair and a shoe size somewhere between a man's 10 and 11 or a woman's 12 and 13.

Anyone with information concerning this person, is asked to contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.