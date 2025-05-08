South Philadelphia

FBI seeks gunman in deadly South Philadelphia shooting from last June

Investigators with the FBI are working with the Philadelphia Police Dept., in the hopes of tracking down alleged killer Byshere Smith for his suspected involvement in a deadly shooting from June 26, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Officials in the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office have announced that their investigators are working with the Philadelphia Police Department in the hopes of tracking down a man sought in a deadly shooting that happened last year.

On Wednesday, FBI officials said that their office is working to find Byshere Smith, 25, of Philadelphia for his suspected involvement in the June 26, 2025, shooting death of 21-year-old Saadiq Abdul-Aziz.

According to police, Abdul-Aziz was shot in the chest and killed on June 26, 2024, in a shooting that happened along the 2200 block of South 23rd Street in South Philadelphia.

Smith has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, weapons violations and other offenses.

FBI officials warn that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts are asked to contact their local FBI field office.

